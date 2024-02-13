Farmers protest: What are Annadatas' demands?

Farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab have initiated a 'Dilli Chalo' march today to advocate for their demands regarding land acquisition, Minimum Support Price (MSP), and other issues.

The march has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Heavy security measures have been implemented along Delhi's borders, including the placement of concrete barricades, barbed wires, and tyre busters to restrict farmers' movement.