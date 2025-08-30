<p>Banks across India will remain closed on several occasions in September 2025, with closures adding up to 15 days in total. However, these holidays will vary from state to state and do not apply uniformly nationwide. Customers are advised to check the specific holiday list before visiting their branch.</p><p>Apart from festivals and regional observances, banks will as usual remain shut on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Despite these closures, online banking services will function normally, ensuring uninterrupted digital transactions.</p><p><strong>Major holidays in September 2025</strong></p><p>- September 3 (Wednesday): Jharkhand (Ranchi) – Karma Puja</p><p>- September 4 (Thursday): Kerala (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram) – First Onam</p><p>- September 5 (Friday): Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Manipur, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir – Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi, Thiruvonam</p><p>- September 6 (Saturday): Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir – Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra</p><p>- September 12 (Friday): Jammu & Kashmir – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi</p><p>- September 22 (Monday): Rajasthan (Jaipur) – Navratra Sthapna</p><p>- September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Kashmir – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji</p><p>- September 29 (Monday): Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja</p><p>- September 30 (Tuesday): Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja</p>