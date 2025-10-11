Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Films with vulgarity get clearance, those reflecting reality face censorship hurdles: Javed Akhtar

Speaking at an event on Friday, Akhtar said it is a bad audience that makes a bad film successful.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:37 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsJaved Akhtar

Follow us on :

Follow Us