Fire breaks out at UP State Disaster Management Authority office in Lucknow

Office equipment, furniture and computers were gutted, officials said.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 10:19 IST

A fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority here on Friday, officials said.

Office equipment, furniture and computers were gutted, they said, adding that a seven-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer Ram Kewal said the fire broke out at around 6.30 am and was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The process of assessment of damage is underway, he added.

The office is located in Picup Bhawan of Vibhuti Khand of Lucknow.

(Published 04 August 2023, 10:19 IST)
