Five soldiers killed as terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Kathua, second major attack in one month

Srinagar: Five army soldiers were killed and five others injured in a sudden and fierce attack by heavily armed terrorists on an army vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said that the terrorists initiated the assault with a grenade before opening indiscriminate fire on army vehicles conducting routine patrol duty on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at 3:30 pm.

The ambush occurred from a hilltop near Badnote village, 150 kilometers from Kathua town, targeting a vehicle carrying ten soldiers.

In the ensuing firefight, five soldiers lost their lives and five others were injured, some critically, as they fought valiantly to repel the attackers. The terrorists managed to escape by taking cover in the dense foliage and natural contours of the land.