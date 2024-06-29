Five soldiers swept away in Ladakh flash flood: Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka express sorrow

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sorrow at the death of five soldiers who drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to a flash flood in the Shyok river in Ladakh on Saturday.

"Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO (junior commissioned officer), while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh," Kharge said in a post on X.