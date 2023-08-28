Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fodder scam: 52 awarded jail terms, 35 acquitted

RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 13:40 IST

Follow Us

A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam.

35 others were acquitted in the case by Special CBI judge Vishal Srivastav.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from Doranda treasury of unified Bihar. The amount was withdrawn between 1990 and 1995.

Lawyer Sanjay Kumar who represented several of the accused said the quantum of sentencing will be announced on September 1.

The scam in which crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries such as Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka, and Chaibasa was exposed in the 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case. He is currently out on bail on the ground of ill health.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 13:40 IST)
India NewsCrimeBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT