'Food for Brain' initiative to allow readers to access books through vending machines

Not just snacks packets or soft drinks, you can now buy books through vending machines in four cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai.
Well-known publisher 'Rupa Publications' has joined hands with 'Daalchini', a vending machine vendor, on the occasion of 'National Book Lovers Day' earlier this month for the 'Food For Brain' initiative from August 10.
The initiative will last for a month and people can buy their favourites through unmanned vending machines, according to a statement.
Besides multiple locations in Bengaluru and Chennai, the programme will run in Noida and Gurugram.
"This unique initiative aims to revolutionise the way books are accessed and enjoyed by providing them through smart vending machines in India’s major cities, along with healthy to eat snacks and beverages," a statement said.
‘Daalchini’ CEO Prerna Kalra said it is not just a partnership but a celebration of knowledge, literature, and nourishment for the mind.
“This initiative perfectly aligns with our vision of creating convenient, innovative solutions to customers through our smart vending machines. We empower individuals to enrich their minds and foster a reading culture and contribute to the growth of knowledge in our society, paving the way for a more informed and enlightened future," she said.
During the month-long programme that started on August 10, the statement said Daalchini will offer an impressive selection of books encompassing motivational, business, and fiction genres at more than 200 vending machines across its multiple locations.
'Rupa Publications' Managing Director Kapish Mehra said the initiative is aimed to encourage and promote reading culture in the country, which is going to be critical if India has to become a knowledge and economic superpower.
He expressed hope that this initiative is a significant step towards making books instantly and effortlessly accessible to readers, facilitating the energising of minds at any time and place.