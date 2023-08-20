'Food for Brain' initiative to allow readers to access books through vending machines

Not just snacks packets or soft drinks, you can now buy books through vending machines in four cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

Well-known publisher 'Rupa Publications' has joined hands with 'Daalchini', a vending machine vendor, on the occasion of 'National Book Lovers Day' earlier this month for the 'Food For Brain' initiative from August 10.

The initiative will last for a month and people can buy their favourites through unmanned vending machines, according to a statement.