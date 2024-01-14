JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Former LS Speaker Meira Kumar, gets invitation to attend Ram temple consecration

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 07:33 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said that senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has been formally invited to attend the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, it added.

"RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X.

Former deputy speaker of the (15th) Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda has also been invited to attend the ceremony, he added.

The VHP spokesperson also shared pictures of Kumar and Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 07:33 IST)
India NewsVHPRam MandirRam TempleMeira Kumar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT