Former top bureaucrats, army officers and IHC president Bhaswati Mukherjee join BJP

The other joinees include former Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Nirmal, retired IRS officers Saroj Bala, Gunjan Misra, RK Bajaj, Vijay Singal, Dinesh Chandra Agrawal and Ashwani Garg, Major Generals (Retd.) PC Kharbanda, SVP Singh, GS Kohli and Shujan Gopal Chatterji, the statement said.

The BJP's new members pledged to express confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision of a developed India and pledged to spread the party's message to the larger community as well as their immediate circles.