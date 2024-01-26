Macron's Republic Day gift: France to increase student intake

On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, French President Emmanuel Macron announced measures that would ensure more Indian students' intake in France.
Macron, serving as the chief guest at the Republic Day ceremony, said that France has an 'ambitious target' of having over 30,000 Indian students by 2030.
In a post on X, he wrote, "30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen."
Additionally, he said that international classes would be set up allowing students to study French and enroll in universities there.
"We are developing the network of Alliances Francaises, with new centers to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities," Macron said.
"Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," he added.
Today, The French President shared a picture on X with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending Republic Day greetings to India.
"My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!", he wrote.