French journalist Sébastien Farcis says 'forced to leave' India as MHA denies work permit

French journalist Sébastien Farcis said in an X post that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declined to renew his journalist permit, thereby forcing him to leave the country.

"Three months ago, on 7th March, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) denied the renewal of my journalist permit, preventing me from practicing my profession and depriving me of all my income," he wrote in a post.

He also said that no reason was provided to justify this work ban.