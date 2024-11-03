Home
Friendships not exclusive, particularly in multi-polar world: EAM Jaishankar

In his address at a book launch here, the minister also said India is today positioning itself as a 'Vishwa Mitra' and 'we seek to be friends with as many as possible'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 23:03 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 23:03 IST
