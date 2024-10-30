'Frivolous Canadian govt': Ex-Indian Foreign Secretary reacts to Amit Shah being named in plot to kill Khalistanis

<p>Foremer Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal had sharp words for the Justin Trudeau government after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/amit-shah-behind-plot-to-kill-khalistanis-in-canada-trudeau-government-3254824">named</a> as the person behind the plot to kill Khalistanis on Canadian soil.</p><p>"What a joke," rang out the sharp rap from the former Indian envoy, who wrote on X after the <em>Washington Post</em> carried the report on Shah being behind the plot -- based on what the Canadian lawmaker told the reporter. </p><p>"The Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morrison admits they leaked information about the meeting with the Indian NSA in Singapore to a UK journalist and the Washington Post to rally their US and UK allies behind them," Sibal said, adding, "Does this mean at government level the Canadian NSA and its Foreign Office could not rally sufficient support from their NATO and Five Eyes allies and had to use the media to do propaganda to garner support? What an admission of failure to make out their case! Morrison admits he confirmed to the WP journalist that Home Minister Amit Shah was involved in the gathering of “ intelligence” about Sikhs in Canada etc."</p>.India doesn't believe in ‘taken for granted’ relations: Modi amid Canada tensions.<p>He went on to remark that Canada under Trudeau seems bent on causing further 'long-term damage' to India-Canada ties by making such 'thoroughly irresponsible statements at a parliamentary hearing'. </p><p>Sibal further rebuked the Ottawa government saying the 'Canadian NSA and Morrison are out of their depth in handling foreign relations.' </p><p>"That Canada has such dilettantes at the top of their system shows how frivolous this Canadian government is," he concluded. </p><p>Canada's most recent allegation comes amid spiralling relations between the two nations that saw the former High Commissioner there named as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-recalls-high-commissioner-to-canada-amid-diplomatic-row-over-nijjar-killing-3231923">person of interest</a> in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh separatist. </p><p>India recalled the High Commissioner, who since then has given multiple <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/recalled-envoy-cautions-students-going-to-canada-says-many-returned-in-body-bags-after-suicide-3248741">interviews</a> to agencies and publications, highlighting the many troubles Indians have in Canada. </p>