From Agnipath to NREGA, Parliament panel to discuss around 250 subjects

The Standing Committees on Defence as well as Women, Education, Child, Youth and Sports have 17 subjects each on agenda for the next one year. The panel on External Affairs has 15 subjects.

The panel on Communications and IT will examine ‘Norms and Guidelines for Media Coverage’ as well as ‘Emergence of OTT Platforms and Related Issues’ and ‘Overview of Film Industry’ besides functioning of Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and All India Radio.

It will also look into digital payment and online security measures for data protection, review of UIDAI, safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms and review of cyber security scenarios in India.

The defence panel will review the contentious ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme as well as conduct a review of strategic operational preparedness of defence forces in view of the current security scenario, including border security, amid brewing India-China conflict.

It will also conduct a review of DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Armed Forces Medical Services. The panel will also study the preparedness of the armed forces in view of hybrid warfare, including cyber threat and anti-drone capabilities.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs will look into ‘India’s Position in the Ongoing Climate Change Negotiations’, ‘QUAD in Indo-Pacific Region: Impact thereof and India’s Role and Strategies for Engagement and Cooperation’, ‘India’s Engagement with G20 countries’ and Russia-Ukraine Conflict, its Global Impact and India’s Response’. It will also look into ‘Concerns and Issues Pertaining to Indian Students Studying Abroad’.

Amid Opposition raising questions on fuel price, the panel on Petroleum and Natural Gas will study ‘Pricing, Marketing and Supply of Petroleum Products and Natural Gas’.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has chosen to study the wage rates and other issues related to MGNREGA as well as the status for Housing for All – Status of PMAY-G. ‘Creation of Adarsh Grams under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’ is another subject chosen by the panel.

The Labour panel will look into the implementation of Labour Codes and study the functioning of EPFO.