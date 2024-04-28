From Chamkila’s pop to Arivu’s rap, Dalit resistance gets wings through music

In the recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila (Hindi, 2024), based on the life of an immensely popular, record-breaking Punjabi Dalit singer of the 1980s, the protagonist is seen facing a difficult situation while seeking a proper remuneration for his first record. The manager, in response to Chamkila’s demand, runs him down and threatens, saying he could finish off the singer's career as he is the boss, and eventually throws him out. Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer and actor playing the role of Chamkila, replies to the manager saying he is discriminated against because he is a Dalit and further expresses his resilience by stating, "Chamar hu, bhooka nahi marunga" (I am a Dalit, I will never die hungry). Later on, Chamkila creates his own label, never looks back, and becomes the most popular singer ever in Punjab.