From Delhi to UP: Rain showers misery on north India

Delhi has breached 1,000 mm of rainfall for the season as rain lashed the national capital and its surrounding region. The city had crossed its annual average rainfall mark of 774 mm last month.
Published 02 September 2025, 22:51 IST
