G20 cannot deliver on its mandate without addressing Global South's concerns: Jaishankar

“They (Global South) not only did not reap the full benefits of economic change but often ended up saddled with unviable debts emanating from opaque initiatives. This was a gradually unfolding crisis in the making, but one that was accelerated rapidly by the multiple shocks of debt, Covid and conflict,” Jaishankar said, albeit avoiding a direct reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India has been concerned over the possibility of the geopolitical tension triggered by the conflict eclipsing other issues on the agenda of the summit that it would host in its national capital next month.

Jaishankar on Sunday said that the core mandate of the G20 was to promote economic growth and development and it could not advance if the crucial concerns of the Global South in areas such as debt and finance, sustainable development, climate action, food security and women-led development were not addressed.

He stressed a “more diversified and more democratic” re-globalisation.

“We cannot be at the mercy any longer of a few suppliers whose viability could come into question by unanticipated shocks. This was starkly apparent when it came to health during the Covid pandemic, but it pretty much applies to everything else as well,” he said, adding that the compulsion to create more resilient and reliable supply chains was a really pressing one.