G20 summit | From focus on healthcare to war on drugs: PM Modi proposes six big initiatives
PM Modi proposed six initiatives in the summit - a global traditional knowledge repository, a G20–Africa skills multiplier initiative, a global healthcare response team, a joint effort to counter the drug–terror nexus, a critical minerals circularity initiative, and an open satellite data partnership.
To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus. Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!
India proposes the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team. We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid…
I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing.
Africa’s progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20–Africa Skills…
In Johannesburg, during the second G20 Summit session, PM @narendramodi proposed the G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative. It aims to strengthen clean energy transitions by boosting recycling, easing supply chain pressures and advancing joint research on critical… pic.twitter.com/pRhmPyk2sT
During the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, PM @narendramodi highlighted India's proposal of the G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership. It aims to make satellite data more accessible and interoperable, especially to support the Global South with space-based data. pic.twitter.com/TSQH8WB8aj