G20 Summit: Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta', 'Mona Lisa' to be part of 'Culture Corridor' at Bharat Mandapam

The Indian government had asked for five different categories of exhibits, which included a physical object of cultural significance from each country, an iconic digital masterpiece, a digital representation of intangible cultural heritage as well as of natural heritage, and an artefact related to the nation’s democratic tradition. For the cultural and natural heritage categories, countries can send in up to five submissions.

From the fifth category, the ministry will curate an exhibition called ‘India as Mother of Democracy’ which the ministry said will celebrate India’s democratic traditions dating back to 5,000 years. For this, the United States sent in a copy of the Charters of Freedom (Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights 1776-1791) while France sent a copy of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen National Assembly (France, 1789). South Korea sent a poster of the first democratic general election held in May 1948. From India, a section of the Rig Veda will be in the exhibition. Ministry officials said that China has not sent in any exhibit in this category.

One of the curators involved in the process said that the display will have anamorphic content, with conclave screens the size of 90 by 20 ft. The culture corridor will span 10,000 sq ft.

Under the iconic cultural masterpiece category, India’s submission is a digitised version of the 30,000-year-old Bhimbhetka cave paintings from Madhya Pradesh, and for natural heritage, India will send images of Meghalaya’s Living Roots Bridge, ocean scapes of the Indian Ocean and pictures of the Himalayas among others. The US sent in pictures of the Grand Canyon while the Netherlands sent in pictures of the Wadden Sea.

For the intangible cultural heritage category, Russia sent in the Bolshoi Ballet, South Korea sent in Jeju Haenyeo and Turkiye sent in traditional archery.