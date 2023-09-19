Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 Cities to witness grand celebrations

Here we list ten cities to witness the biggest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 18:34 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Mumbai is known for its epic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. From innovative pandals, huge Ganesha idols, ornate decorations, and spectacular processions, the city comes to life during Ganpati. One of the major highlight is the Arabian Sea idol immersion which attracts a sea of people.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Pune is known for its rich cultural legacy and its festival celebrations. During the Ganesh Chaturthi, the city decks up with amazing pandals and holds a number of cultural events.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Huge processions with finely carved idols highlight Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The towering and beautifully crafted idols of the Khairatabad Ganesh is especially well known.

Credit:PTI

[object Object]

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour and one can see some lovely decorations, fusing the event with local culture in West Bengal.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

The national capital hosts the Ganesh Chaturthi with great gaiety. Numerous pandals & temples brighten up the city and the spirit permeates the entire city.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Chennai are a blend of tradition and fun.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed also in Goa. After the event, many villages construct lovely pandals and submerge the idols in rivers or the sea.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Nashik celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with colorful processions and imaginative idols. An important event is the submersion of the idols in the Godavari River.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Bengaluru hosts a variety of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including neighborhood fairs and private homes with idols. Important locations include the Bull Temple and the Dodda Ganesh Temple.

Credit: DH Photo

[object Object]

The popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jaipur has seen a rise with magnificent display of decorations and public processions.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 18:34 IST)
India NewsFestivalGanesh ChaturthiIndian Festivals

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT