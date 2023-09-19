Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 Cities to witness grand celebrations

Mumbai is known for its epic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. From innovative pandals, huge Ganesha idols, ornate decorations, and spectacular processions, the city comes to life during Ganpati. One of the major highlight is the Arabian Sea idol immersion which attracts a sea of people.
Credit: PTI
Pune is known for its rich cultural legacy and its festival celebrations. During the Ganesh Chaturthi, the city decks up with amazing pandals and holds a number of cultural events.
Credit: PTI
Huge processions with finely carved idols highlight Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The towering and beautifully crafted idols of the Khairatabad Ganesh is especially well known.
Credit:PTI
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour and one can see some lovely decorations, fusing the event with local culture in West Bengal.
Credit: PTI
The national capital hosts the Ganesh Chaturthi with great gaiety. Numerous pandals & temples brighten up the city and the spirit permeates the entire city.
Credit: PTI
The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Chennai are a blend of tradition and fun.
Credit: PTI
Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed also in Goa. After the event, many villages construct lovely pandals and submerge the idols in rivers or the sea.
Credit: PTI
Nashik celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with colorful processions and imaginative idols. An important event is the submersion of the idols in the Godavari River.
Credit: PTI
Bengaluru hosts a variety of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including neighborhood fairs and private homes with idols. Important locations include the Bull Temple and the Dodda Ganesh Temple.
Credit: DH Photo
The popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jaipur has seen a rise with magnificent display of decorations and public processions.
Credit: PTI