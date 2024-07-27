Gaurav Gogoi slams 'objectionable, threatening' remarks by NDA Ministers, MPs in letter to Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla protesting against “objectionable and threatening” remarks made by NDA ministers and MPs inside the House and urging him to take action against them.
Expressing “deep concern about the deteriorating standards” of Parliamentary conduct, he said there were “several incidents” in the ongoing session.
“Often it is the ministers of the government themselves who make unparliamentary, objectionable and threatening remarks against the members of the opposition parties,” he said highlighting three incidents involving ministers Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh and Ravneet Bittu and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said.
Singh “used threatening language” against senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister while Bittu “used unparliamentary language” against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said.
Dubey “used outright communal language” during his interventions, he added.
Gogoi said it was “disappointing to note” that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has “not been able to restrain” his colleagues when these incidents took place.
“Ensuring smooth functioning of the House is a collective responsibility but it is important that the government takes a proactive and collaborative approach. It is unfortunate that this government has consistently overlooked procedures, conventions and decorum of Parliament, leaving no room for the Opposition’s voice,” he claimed.
Each MP holds equal responsibility of representing the voice of their constituents and difference of opinion should not result in disrespect, he said.
“As a custodian of the House, we expect you to uphold the Code of Conduct and ensure that no member – whether the Treasury or Opposition is allowed to breach the norms of the Parliament,” he added.
Published 27 July 2024, 15:49 IST