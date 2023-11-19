Gaza conflict: Indian Navy units on standby for evacuation

Bengaluru: The Indian Navy (IN) has units deployed in the gulfs of Oman and Aden, ready to provide humanitarian assistance against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.
“Our country has already been providing assistance to Gaza in terms of relief materials. The navy is on standby for any evacuation requirement; we have some units deployed in the Red Sea as well,” he said after addressing delegates at the Synergia Conclave here.
Earlier, delivering the keynote address at a session on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, Admiral Kumar noted that the Navy, “at any given point in time”, has assets deployed across areas of interest to respond to potential contingencies, including humanitarian crises and disasters.
Speaking on an ongoing capability-building programme, he said IN is on course to have 165 to 170 ships and submarines and an increased number of aircraft by 2035. The programme entails the construction of 67 ships and submarines, while there is an Acceptance Of Necessity for another 45 ships and submarines.
The navy is also increasingly adopting manned-unmanned systems. An unmanned squadron has been established in Karwar, and work is progressing on unmanned air assets, unmanned surface, and underwater vessels.
Home to many conflict zones and high defence-spending nations, the Indo-Pacific region presents a host of conventional and unconventional challenges, he said.
The three-day conclave, organised by Bengaluru-based strategic think tank Synergia Foundation, is focused on the future of advanced technologies, diplomacy and security.
'Adapt, transform'
Addressing the conclave virtually, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said the armed forces will require to usher in the third RMA (revolution in military affairs) to remain ahead of a “transformative curve” as they brace for an environment “rapidly shaped and reshaped” by geopolitical events. This shift has to involve changes ranging from organisationaI, structural, doctrinal, and conceptual to behavioural and cultural.
The CDS noted that technologies are redefining combat, setting the tone for a race to retain the technological edge. The patterns point to a rise of convergent warfare where traditional domains blend with emerging domains like cyber and space.