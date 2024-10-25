Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said, "Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024)." The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 23:54 IST
India NewsGermanyOlaf ScholzGerman chancellor

Follow us on :

Follow Us