German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said, "Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024)." The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
