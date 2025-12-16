<p>Thailand authorities deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, to India on Tuesday.</p><p>The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, left for Phuket in Thailand, shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them.</p><p>The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.</p>.Goa nightclub fire | Thai authorities to take up Luthra brothers' case; weigh legal, human rights aspects: Sources.<p>The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.</p><p>Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand; partner Gupta in 7-day police custody.<p>They will be handed over to Indian authorities on arrival for further legal proceedings in the case.</p><p>Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.</p>