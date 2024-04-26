Extreme fasting with one date a day leads to death of two brothers in Goa: Report

Ruksana Khan, the mother of the two who also participated in this starvation, is currently admitted at a medical college. The publication reports that she will later be referred to Goa's Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour.

Nazir had visited the house of the deceased on Wednesday, and when there was no response, he decided to call the police.

IE quoted a police official as saying, “The house was locked from inside. In one room, the younger son was found dead. The elder son was found dead on the floor in an adjacent room and his mother was found unconscious on a bed.”

A paternal uncle of the brothers, Akhbar Khan, told the publication, “The brothers were quite attached to their mother… Why would someone just stop eating? The family was quite well off. I do not know if the brothers and their mother were under stress or if they suffered from a mental health condition.”

Nazir, despite moving out of the house, "used to drop some money for groceries through a small keyhole," an official told the publication. However, the keyhole was later shut and some furniture was placed next to the main door to prevent anyone from coming in,