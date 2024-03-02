Five-year-old drowns in swimming pool during birthday party in Goa

Panaji: A five-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located in a residential complex near Panaji during a birthday party, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Wednesday, they said.

"The boy, Daksha Mauskar, who lived at Valpoi village in North Goa, had come to Old Goa village along with his parents to celebrate the birthday of their family friend. When the celebration was on at the club house of the residential complex, the boy went to the swimming pool and fell into it without anyone noticing him," a senior official from the Old Goa police station said.

"When Daksh was not found around, his parents initially thought that he must be playing with other children. However, he was later found in the swimming pool. He was pulled out and found to be unconscious," he added.

The child was then rushed to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to the Goa Medical College, Bambolim, where he was declared dead. The police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation into the case is on, the police official said.