Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa government tables Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise minor offences

According to reports, the Bill proposes to replace imprisonment provisions for such offences with monetary penalties to promote trust-based governance and ease of living and doing business.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us