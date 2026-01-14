<p>Mumbai: The Pramod Sawant-government introduced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> Jan Vishwas (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the legislature, which aims to to decriminalise minor offences such as illegal construction, land misuse in waste management areas, encroachments, waste dumping and obstruction of public spaces.</p><p>According to reports, the Bill proposes to replace imprisonment provisions for such offences with monetary penalties to promote trust-based governance and ease of living and doing business.</p>.‘Shocks conscience’: High Court flags phones, charging points inside Goa’s Colvale jail.<p>The Bill further seeks to repeal the Goa Jan Vishwas (Laws Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, while protecting actions already taken under it through a savings clause.</p><p>According to the Goa government, the bill is in line with a similar decriminalisation exercise undertaken by the Centre with a larger goal of improving administrative efficiency, reducing litigation and allowing enforcement agencies to focus on serious offences, according to sources.</p><p>“The Bill seeks to amend certain enactments enacted by the Legislative Assembly of Goa for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance and to ensure time bound delivery of notified public services for ease of living and doing business,” <a href="https://www.goavidhansabha.gov.in/_bills.php?is_ajax=1&assembly_id=14&member_id=54&session_id=202&billtype_id=0&display_id=0" rel="nofollow">the Bill states</a>.</p><p>The Bill suggests amendments to over a dozen state laws, including key areas like fire services and waste management. By implementing graded penalties, the proposed legislation aims to maintain regulatory control and deter violations effectively while repealing previous ordinances and safeguarding actions already taken.</p>