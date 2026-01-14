Menu
'Stray cattle area ahead...': NHAI launches pilot project for real-time safety alert

During the pilot project, to ensure effective communication with National Highway commuters, safety advisories will be delivered through a Flash SMS, followed by a voice alert in Hindi.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 15:37 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsNHAIstray cattlepilot project

