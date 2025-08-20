Goa minister Sequeira quits; Digambar Kamat likely to join cabinet along with Tawadkar

<p>Panaji: The BJP government in Goa is set for a reshuffle with minister Aleixo Sequeira resigning on Wednesday and veteran leader Digambar Kamat likely to be inducted in the cabinet along with current Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.</p>.<p>Tawadkar said he would resign as Speaker on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>Sequeira told reporters at the government headquarters Mantralaya in Porvorim that he was resigning due to personal reasons.</p>.<p>Minutes later, Tawadkar said he would resign, and added that two ministers would be sworn in on Thursday noon without disclosing who the second minister would be.</p>.After days of washout, govt pushes ahead with agenda in Parliament; passes Goa Assembly quota bill.<p>BJP sources confirmed that Margao MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat would be sworn in along with Tawadkar.</p>.<p>Kamat indirectly confirmed the news as he spoke to reporters from Margao. "See you at Raj Bhavan tomorrow," he said, responding to questions.</p>.<p>Kamat headed the Congress government in Goa from 2007 to 2012 before the party was ousted by Manohar Parrikar-led BJP in the state elections.</p>.<p>The present Pramod Sawant cabinet already has one vacancy after Art and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs minister Govind Gaude was dropped in June.</p>.<p>In his resignation letter to Chief Minister Sawant, Sequeira said he was compelled to take this decision due to personal reasons.</p>.<p>"I take this opportunity to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve under your leadership. I have tried to perform to the best of my ability in the Department of Law and Judiciary, Environment, Captain of Ports and Legislative Affairs, allotted to me," the letter read.</p>.No need for separate law on widow discrimination: Goa government tells assembly.<p>Sequeira contested the 2022 Goa assembly election on Congress ticket but later joined BJP along with seven others in September 2022.</p>.<p>Tawadkar, MLA from Canacona, said he wanted to continue as Speaker, but will resign owing to the party's directive.</p>.<p>The BJP wanted him to serve as a minister, he told reporters.</p>.<p>Chief minister Sawant who is in Delhi to attend the GST council meeting is expected to return in the evening. </p>