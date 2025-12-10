<p>Panaji/New Delhi: The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday demolished ‘Romeo Lane’, a beach shack illegally constructed at Vagator by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub at Arpora.</p><p>The demolition of the shack came as Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice, meant to gather information about the accused, against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, officials said.</p><p>The Goa Chief Minister’s office said an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, meant to gather information about the accused, has been issued against the Luthras.</p><p>Goa Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against another owner, UK citizen Surinder Kumar Khosla.</p><p>The Luthra brothers, who fled after the Birch by Romeo Lane fire claimed 25 lives on Saturday night, had erected the shack on Tourism Department land, a senior official said.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand on an IndiGo flight hours after blaze.<p>Acting on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s orders, the department razed the wooden structure using machines and reclaimed the 198 sq m plot.</p><p>The government has also appointed a fire-safety audit panel for tourist establishments.</p><p>The demolition was carried out within two hours.</p><p>The Goa police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, from the national capital.</p><p>He will soon be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa, the official said.</p><p>As the investigation exposed multiple violations at the nightclub, original landowner Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar said he had fought a 20-year legal battle against Khosla over persistent illegalities.</p><p>Amonkar said he bought two Arpora plots in 1994 and signed a sale agreement with Khosla in 2004, but withdrew it after the latter failed to pay. Khosla later set up a nightclub on the land, which was subsequently taken over by the Luthras, he said.</p><p>The Arpora-Nagoa panchayat issued a demolition notice to Khosla in 2024, which he challenged and got stayed. “I have been fighting for 20 years against Khosla, who has been involved in all kinds of illegalities on my land,” Amonkar said.</p><p>The state authorities, on the other hand, have blamed the local panchayat for allowing the illegalities to continue.</p><p>The police have so far arrested five persons - nightclub’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.</p>.<p>Kazakh dancer performed without business visa</p><p>Kazakh national Kristina, who was dancing at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub when a massive blaze erupted and claimed 25 lives, didn’t have the business visa to perform in India, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>A video was earlier circulated on social media showing the bursting of electric firecrackers and the blaze appearing from the roof of the nightclub. It shows Kristina, who was performing belly dance, and band members, rushing out in panic as the fire spread rapidly.</p><p>A senior police officer at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office said that Kristina, originally from Kazakhstan, had applied for a business visa, but it is not sanctioned yet.</p>