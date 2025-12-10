Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: ‘Romeo Lane’ razed, Interpol issues notice; police learns Kazakh dancer performed without business visa

Goa Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against another owner, UK citizen Surinder Kumar Khosla.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 20:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 20:38 IST
India NewsGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us