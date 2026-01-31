<p>Bengaluru: One child in India dies every nine minutes from an infection caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, said Dr HB Veena Kumari of the Department of Neuromicrobiology, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).</p><p>She was speaking at the national symposium on 'Emerging and Re-emerging Infections with a Focus on Antimicrobial Resistance' at St Joseph’s University here.</p><p>Speaking about the effects of antimicrobial resistance, Dr Veena said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to rising antimicrobial resistance. The World Health Organisation projects that 10 million deaths will occur annually by 2025, if antimicrobial resistance is unaddressed.”</p><p>It is one of the top 10 global public health threats, as recognised by WHO, said Dr Veena.</p><p>The WHO report of 2025 states that between 2018 and 2023, antimicrobial resistance increased by over 40% of pathogen-antibiotic combinations, with an average annual increase of 5%.</p>.BIFFes panel explores Andrzej Wajda’s cinematic legacy and enduring influence.<p>Dr TS Balganesh, Gangagen Biotechnologies, pointed out that 12 to 36% of haemodialysis patients die from fatal infections, which is second only to cardiovascular diseases as a cause of death.</p>.<p>“The risk for infective endocarditis in haemodialysis patients is approximately 18 times higher than in the general population and up to 58% of these episodes are caused by a bacteria named 'S aureus', with an in-hospital mortality of more than 50%,” said Dr Balganesh.</p>.<p>The experts also pointed out that India alone accounts for the highest national antimicrobial resistance mortality globally. Hospital pathogens such as MRSA, CRE, ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae and MDR Acinetobacter dominate the resistance landscape.</p>