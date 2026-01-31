Menu
Antimicrobial resistance killing one Indian child every nine minutes: NIMHANS experts

Dr TS Balganesh, Gangagen Biotechnologies, pointed out that 12 to 36% of haemodialysis patients die from fatal infections, which is second only to cardiovascular diseases as a cause of death.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 00:35 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 00:35 IST
Bengaluru newsNIMHANS

