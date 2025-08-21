<p>Panaji: Goa’s Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar resigned from the post on Thursday, ahead of his induction into the cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.</p><p>Tawadkar and former CM Digambar Kamat would be inducted into the state cabinet at 12 noon at Raj Bhavan.</p><p>The 57-year-old Canacona MLA tendered his resignation to State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman at the assembly complex in the morning.</p><p>The state cabinet is scheduled for a reshuffle during the day with the induction of the two new ministers.</p>.Goa minister Sequeira quits; Digambar Kamat likely to join cabinet along with Tawadkar.<p>While one ministerial post is vacant after Govind Gaude was dropped from the cabinet on June 18, another minister, Aleixo Sequeira, resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.</p><p>CM Sawant had confirmed on Wednesday that Tawadkar and Kamat would be made ministers.</p><p>Tawadkar was elected as the Assembly Speaker in March 2022, soon after the BJP won the Goa polls.</p><p>Elected to the Assembly in 2007, he earlier served as a minister in the BJP governments, with portfolios including sports, tribal welfare and agriculture.</p>