Konkan trains cancelled as water oozes out of Goa's Pernem tunnel

Mumbai: The services of the Konkan Railway were badly affected as water oozed out in Goa's Pernem tunnel.
According to KR officials, water was seen oozing out of the tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section at km 386/6-7 of Karwar region an 2213 hrs of Tuesday and again at 0259 hrs with higher intensity on Wednesday.
Several trains were cancelled or diverted.
List of trains affected:
Train no 22229 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Vande Bharat Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 12051 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Janshatabdi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 10103 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 12133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Jn. Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 10104 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Mandovi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 50108 Madgaon Jn. - Sawantwadi Road Passenger journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no 22120 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT - Tejas Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 12052 Madgaon Jn - Mumbai CSMT - Janshatabdi Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 10106 Sawantwadi Road - Diva Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is cancelled.
Train no. 12618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Mangala Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 will be diverted via Panvel - Lonavala - Pune - Miraj - Londa - Madgaon.
Train no. 12449 Madgaon Jn. - Chandigarh Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is fully cancelled.
Train no. 12620 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) journey commences on 10/07/2024 is fully cancelled.
Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Express journey commences on 10/07/2024 is fully cancelled.
Train no. 50107 Sawantwadi Road - Madgaon Jn. Passenger journey commences on 10/07/2024 is fully cancelled.
Train no. 20111 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Konkankanya Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 will be short terminated at Sawantwadi Road and partially cancelled between Sawantwadi Road - Madgaon Jn.
Train no. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express journey commences on 09/07/2024 will be short terminated at Sawantwadi Road and partially cancelled between Sawantwadi Road - Mangaluru Central.
Published 10 July 2024, 03:28 IST