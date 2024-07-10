Konkan trains cancelled as water oozes out of Goa's Pernem tunnel

Mumbai: The services of the Konkan Railway were badly affected as water oozed out in Goa's Pernem tunnel.

According to KR officials, water was seen oozing out of the tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section at km 386/6-7 of Karwar region an 2213 hrs of Tuesday and again at 0259 hrs with higher intensity on Wednesday.

Several trains were cancelled or diverted.