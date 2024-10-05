Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Politicians, social organisations stage protest demanding arrest of ex-Goa RSS chief

The agitation began on Friday evening when around 300 people gathered outside the police station in Margao.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 08:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 08:02 IST
India NewsGoaRSS

Follow us on :

Follow Us