Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

President Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit on Tuesday, says Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Wednesday, Murmu will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with members of tribal groups of Goa at the Raj Bhavan.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 16:01 IST

Follow Us

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa from August 22-24 to attend a host of events, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.

The president will attend a civic reception, to be hosted by the Goa government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday.

On the occasion, she will distribute 'Sanad' under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Murmu will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with members of tribal groups of Goa at the Raj Bhavan.

"On the same day, she will also address the Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 16:01 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuGoa

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT