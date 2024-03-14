Goal is to make India hub for scientific learning: PM Modi

The report highlights India's sustained efforts in science and technology, particularly in fields such as infrastructure, defence, energy sector and heavy industries.

"Be it investing in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, deep sea and space exploration, Chandrayaan-3's landing on South Pole of the Moon, leadership in vaccine development during the pandemic, or commitment to expand renewable energy -- all such efforts showcase our continuing journey towards self-reliance," Modi said.

The prime minister said India's scientists have carried out ground-breaking research across diverse spheres, while its tech ecosystem provides innovative solutions to global challenges.

He said the government has also implemented far-reaching reforms in the education sector to instill a scientific temperament among the youth as well as promote inquiry-based learning.

Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said the report examined the efforts in S&T across various domains such as capability-building, energy, exploration, public service, agriculture, livestock and biotechnology, and health.

From development of radars and air defence systems that were deployed during the Balakot airstrikes to India's strides in vaccine development and achievements in 4G/5G telecom networks, the report seeks to capture the march of the country in the field of science and technology.