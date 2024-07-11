Godhra NEET-UG case: Non-Gujarat candidates were asked to opt for Gujarati language in exam, CBI tells court

Several candidates from other states were allegedly asked to choose Gujarati as their preferred language to enable two Gujarati individuals, who were part of the exam process, to fill out their answer sheets.

This is what CBI’s investigation into the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leaks case at two centres in Gujarat suggests.

As per a report in India Today, according to the CBI investigation, many students from far off states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan chose two obscure centres in Godhra as their centres.

CBI said that the accused, including principal of the school Purshottam Sharma and physics teacher Tushar Bhatt, were manipulating OMR sheets as they allegedly knew these answer sheets were kept at the centre overnight. Since the school was the exam centre in previous year as well, they were aware of the system. Sharma was also appointed as city co-ordinator by National Testing Agency (NTA), while Bhatt was deputy superintendent of the exam.