Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government approves 17 new applicants under PLI scheme for textiles

The scheme aims to enable the textile industry to achieve the necessary size and scale, become globally competitive, and create substantial employment opportunities.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 13:57 IST
India NewsTextile industryPLI Scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us