SIR 2.0 | Enumeration expedited in Kerala even as state moves Supreme Court

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Kerala government on Tuesday moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and more booth level officers (BLOs) came out in the open against the work stress, the Election Commission is going ahead with the enumeration by completing 96 per cent of form distribution. </p><p>The Kerala government urged in the petition filed at the SC that SIR in Kerala should be deferred until the ongoing local body polls are over. </p><p>An all party meeting convened by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> had decided to seek legal measures against SIR.</p>.Kerala BLO involved in SIR ends life allegedly due to work stress.<p>The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee also moved the SC raising concerns that the hasty SIR exercise would lead to elimination of many genuine voters from the electoral rolls.</p><p>More booth level officers also came out in the open against the work pressure they are undergoing. </p><p>A woman BLO from Kollam district told a news channel that they were being given heavy targets to their employees like achieving business targets of financial institutions. </p><p>After the day long door to door enumeration, at night there will be online meetings and reviews and those who could not achieve the target would be marked in red, she said.</p>.BLOs boycott SIR work across Kerala after officer’s suicide; Opposition demands probe against CPI(M).<p>Meanwhile, Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan Khelkar informed that 96 per cent of enumeration form distribution was over by Monday.</p><p>In order to assist the BLOs in the enumeration process, political parties were requested to set up help desks with booth level agents. </p><p>The district administrations were also setting up special camps, extending local logistical support and establishing centres equipped with technical and infrastructure facilities to assist BLOs in the digitalisation of forms in a time-bound manner, said the CEO.</p><p>BLOs in Kerala went on a strike on Monday in protest over a BLO ending life by suicide allegedly due to work pressure in Kannur district on Sunday.</p>