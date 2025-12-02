Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government, Opposition duel over claiming credit for breaking Parliament's SIR debate impasse

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore was quick to declare, “I.N.D.I.A (bloc) wins. Arrogance finally bows to the unity of 240 (Lok Sabha) and 100 (Rajya Sabha) MP.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 14:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us