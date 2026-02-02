<p>New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has probed 19 accidents and serious incidents that happened in the last one year in the country, the government said on Monday.</p>.<p>Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> that all aircraft accidents and serious incidents reported in the country in the last one year have been reviewed by the AAIB.</p>.Kedarnath helicopter crash: AAIB interim report says no abnormality during take off.<p>Investigations are carried out as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 and in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.</p>.<p>In a written reply, the minister said a total of 19 "accidents/serious incidents have occurred in last one year which are being investigated by AAIB".</p>.<p>Investigation for one serious incident has been completed and the report has been published on the AAIB website. Remaining other accidents/incidents are under investigation, he added. </p>