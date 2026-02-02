Menu
Bengaluru: Fearing to go home after alcohol party, Class 10 student jumps to death

He had consumed alcohol at a pub in RR Nagar and was scared to enter his home in an inebriated state, police said.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 17:34 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 17:34 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaSuicide

