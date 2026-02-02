<p>Bengaluru: A class 10 student jumped to his death from the seventh floor of the common passage of the apartment that he resided in. </p><p>He had consumed alcohol at a pub in RR Nagar and was scared to enter his home in an inebriated state, police said. The RR Nagar police have registered a suo motu case and launched an investigation.</p>.Woman kills three children in Badami, survives suicide attempt.<p>The 15-year-old boy studied at a private school. On January 31, after the farewell programme at his school, he and his friends went to a pub in RR Nagar, where the minor allegedly consumed alcohol.</p><p>Police said one of his friends dropped him near an apartment complex on Uttarahalli Main road. However, fearing to go home because he was intoxicated, the boy jumped from the seventh floor leading to his death.</p><p>Police have initiated action against the pub staff for serving alcohol to an underage person. A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Excise Act, and further investigation is under way, officials said.</p><p><em>(If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.)</em></p>