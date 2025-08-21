Menu
Government uses anti-graft bills to turn up heat on Opposition

Shah, who introduced the legislation amid ruckus in the Lok Sabha, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in the bill to 'bring himself into the ambit of law'.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 02:44 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 02:44 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsOppositionCorruptionNDA

