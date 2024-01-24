JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt approves outlay of Rs 8,500 cr as assistance for promotion of coal gasification projects

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 14:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'We went to the cabinet and we have sanctioned an outlay of Rs 8,500 towards incentive for coal gasification projects,' Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters here.

The financial assistance has been made under three categories, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 January 2024, 14:15 IST)
India NewsCoal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT