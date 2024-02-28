JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt continuously working to encourage research and innovation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on National Science Day and said his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 04:25 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on National Science Day and said his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth.

The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C V Raman, who won the Nobel prize in physics for the groundbreaking finding.

Modi said on X, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 04:25 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiNational Science DayC V RamanRaman Effect

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT