<p>New Delhi: In a major push to diversify rural incomes and create employment opportunities beyond traditional farming, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of initiatives for the livestock, fisheries and high-value agriculture sectors while presenting the Budget 2026-27 in Parliament.</p>.<p>Pointing out that livestock contributes close to 16 per cent of farm income, including for poor and marginal households, Sitharaman proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy scheme to scale up the availability of veterinary professionals by more than 20,000.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Outlay on electronics manufacturing to be increased to Rs 40,000 crore in FY27: Finance Minister Sitharaman .<p>The scheme will support the establishment of veterinary and private colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding facilities in the private sector.</p>.<p>For fisheries, the government will undertake integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars and strengthen the value chain in coastal areas, enabling market linkages through startups, women-led groups and Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.</p>.<p>The finance minister announced a credit-linked subsidy programme for animal husbandry entrepreneurship development, alongside scaling up and modernisation of livestock enterprises and creation of livestock, dairy and poultry-focused integrated value chains.</p>.<p>In a significant move for coastal farmers, Sitharaman proposed a coconut promotion scheme aimed at replacing old and non-productive trees with new varieties in major coconut-growing states.</p>.<p>She noted that about 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on coconuts for their livelihood, with India being the world's largest producer.</p>.Union Budget 2026: What are three 'kartavya' agendas set by Nirmala Sitharaman for India's growth.<p>A dedicated programme for Indian cashew and cocoa aims to make the country self-reliant in production and processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform them into premium global brands by 2030.</p>.<p>The government will also partner with states to promote sandalwood cultivation and post-harvest processing "to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem", which is closely linked to India's social and cultural heritage.</p>.<p>For hilly regions, a dedicated programme will support rejuvenation of old orchards and expansion of high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts, focusing on value addition through youth engagement. </p>