union budget

Budget 2026: Govt to train 20,000 veterinary professionals, develop 500 water bodies for fisheries

The scheme will support the establishment of veterinary and private colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and breeding facilities in the private sector.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 08:34 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 08:34 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman budget Veterinary union budget 2026

