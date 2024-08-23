Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt has taken series of futuristic decisions relating to space sector: PM Modi

Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India's success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 06:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the first National Space Day, and said his government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and will do even more in the times to come.

Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India's success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He said on X, "Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation's achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists."

"Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2024, 06:11 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSpace

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT