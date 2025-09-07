Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt keeping 'good watch' on rupee, several currencies declined against USD: Nirmala Sitharaman

The rupee plummeted to a record low and closed at 88.27 against dollar after touching an intra-day low of 88.38 on Friday.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us