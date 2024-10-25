Home
Govt launches service to provide localised weather forecasts to gram panchayats

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S P Singh Baghel were also present during the launch.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 23:25 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 23:25 IST
India Newsweather forecastgram panchayat

